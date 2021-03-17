CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden announces sped-up vaccine goal | FEMA mobile vaccine unit rolling into Md. | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Mexican legislator stripped of post after ‘whores’ comment

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 8:51 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican state legislator was stripped of his leadership post Wednesday after he was heard on tape saying he could spend government funds any way he wanted, “even on whores.”

The conservative National Action Party said Javier Estrada Cárdenas had been stripped of his position as the party’s legislative leader in the western state of Michoacan.

“National Action will not allow ‘machista’ or misogynist comments by our members, legislators, office holder or leaders,” the party said in a statement.

The state party leadership replaced in the post by a female legislator and ordered Estrada Cárdenas to take sensitivity training.

In a tape of an official meeting from November, Estrada Cárdenas can be heard saying, “I can spend the money with whoever I want, even with whores.” He was apparently angry at the time about a state audit of spending by legislators.

He issued a public apology Wednesday, saying, “I have committed a very serious mistake.”

“The comments made do not represent my attitude toward women, or the proper use of public funds,” he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

