CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latin America News » 4 police investigated in…

4 police investigated in woman’s death in Mexican resort

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 7:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors said Sunday they are investigating four municipal police officers in the death of a woman in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum.

The attorney general’s office in the coastal state of Quintana Roo did not identify the victim, her nationality or how she died.

Tthe office said four Tulum police officers — three men and one woman — were under investigation for their probable involvement in the Saturday evening incident. They said fingerprints and forensic evidence were being examined in the case.

The office did not say why the officers were suspected.

“There will be no impunity for those who participated in the death of the victim, and all the force of the law will be brought to bear to bring those responsible to trial,” the office said in a statement.

Tulum has suffered growing pains from its rapid development, land disputes and gang activity that has begun to mar its reputation as a low-key, peaceful contrast to busier resorts like Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up