CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latin America News » Mexico arrests 2 more…

Mexico arrests 2 more in 2019 ambush killing of 9 Americans

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors said Sunday they have arrested two more suspects in the 2019 killings of nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens near the northern border.

Federal prosecutors identified the suspects only by their first names, “Wilbert” and “Tomás,” in line with presumption-of-innocence rules. The first faces several counts of homicide and the second faces organized crime charges.

They bring to about 20 the number of suspects arrested in the case, and more warrants are outstanding. Both were arrested in the town of Nuevas Casa Grandes, near the border with New Mexico.

The three women and six children from the extended Langford, LeBarón and Miller families were ambushed and slain by suspected drug gang assassins on Nov. 4, 2019.

Initial investigations suggested a squad of gunmen from a drug gang that originated in the border city of Ciudad Juarez set up the ambush to kill members of a rival cartel. However, relatives of the victims say that at some point, the gunmen must have known who they were killing.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up