CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Montgomery Co. vaccine challenges | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Latin America News » AP Week in Pictures,…

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 8:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Feb. 4 – Feb. 11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

How two agencies are thinking about a post-pandemic, partially remote federal workforce

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

More paid leave for feds, and other reasons to watch budget reconciliation this time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up