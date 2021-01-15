CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Latin America News » Strong 5.9-magnitude quake shakes Guatemala

Strong 5.9-magnitude quake shakes Guatemala

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 12:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake swayed buildings in Guatemala’s capital Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The shaking lasted a long time and shook some things from walls.

The U.S. Geological Service said the earthquake’s epicenter was located just off Guatemala’s Pacific coast 3 miles (4.7 kilometers) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up