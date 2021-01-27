CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Record 4.2 tons of cocaine seized near French Caribbean

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 3:47 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials with the French army stationed in the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe said Wednesday that they seized a record 4.2 tons of cocaine in nearby waters.

The Armed Forces of the Antilles said it found the 177 bricks of cocaine aboard a fishing vessel in the Atlantic Ocean on Jan. 17. Eight people aboard the vessel were arrested.

Authorities said the seizure was a result of close cooperation with several countries that it did not identify.

No further details were provided.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

