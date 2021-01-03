CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 8:27 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother, prosecutors said Sunday.

The prosecutors’ office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The deaths occurred in the north-central state of Hidalgo on Jan. 2. The suspect called his own father to tell him what he had done and the grandfather called police.

The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.

Prosecutors said the man had an argument with the boys’ mother and killed the kids “in order to cause her great pain.”

“Apparently in revenge against his wife, he killed his sons,” the office said in a statement.

