INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Home » Latin America News » Brazilian city in Amazon…

Brazilian city in Amazon declares virus state of emergency

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian city of Manaus in the heart of the Amazon has declared a 180-day state of emergency due to a surge of new cases of coronavirus, according to a statement.

The decree enables the municipal government to temporarily contract personnel, services and material without public tenders. A separate decree suspends authorization for events and revokes those already granted, while a third establishes telecommuting for non-essential municipal employees through March.

“We are adopting all the necessary measures to contribute decisively to the fight against COVID-19, especially at this moment in which the city is registering an increase in cases and, unfortunately, deaths,” Mayor David Almeida was quoted as saying in the statement.

Manaus was one of the first Brazilian cities slammed by the pandemic early last year, when hospitals turned away patients and the city cemetery was forced to bury people in mass graves.

This week, people again complained on social media of overcrowding in hospitals with patients awaiting treatment on stretchers in corridors. Hospitals have reinstalled refrigerated containers outside their facilities to hold the corpses of COVID-19 victims.

The city of about 2.2 million has recorded about 3,400 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

New personnel vetting doctrine details core values behind coming security clearance reforms

Senators hear that waiver for Austin could be a dangerous precedent

USPS to expand fingerprinting services to 4,000 post offices in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up