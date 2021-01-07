INAUGURATION NEWS: Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Latin America News » Brazil passes 200,000 deaths…

Brazil passes 200,000 deaths from the pandemic, the second highest total around the globe

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 4:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil passes 200,000 deaths from the pandemic, the second highest total around the globe.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Why agencies shouldn't be so quick to give up their office space

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

DISA starts rolling out DEOS, starting with its own employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up