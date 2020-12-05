CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » Latin America News » Rescuers locate 2 bodies…

Rescuers locate 2 bodies at Nicaragua mine collapse

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 8:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Rescue workers on Saturday recovered the bodies of two miners killed in the collapse of a wildcat gold mine near the border with Costa Rica, but as many as 13 others remain missing.

The mayor of Río San Juan province said the bodies of two miners, aged 20 and 28, had been recovered.

Mayor Johnny Gutiérrez said community members, soldiers, firefighters and police continued to dig at the site, where other miners are still missing. One injured miner was able to escape and report the collapse.

Local media say between 10 and 15 miners were buried when a tunnel at the unregistered mine collapsed Friday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up