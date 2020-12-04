CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » Latin America News » Nicaraguans search for miners…

Nicaraguans search for miners buried after mine collapse

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — An unregulated gold mine collapsed Friday in southern Nicaragua near the border with Costa Rica, leaving about 10 wildcat miners missing.

Vice President Rosario Murillo said firefighters and rescue personnel were being sent to the scene in the hamlet of La Esperanza.

Murillo did not specify how many people were trapped, but local media put the number at 10 to 15. They reported that one injured miner was able to escape and report the collapse.

President Daniel Ortega said that “we hope we don’t have major tragedies” at the mine.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

USPS, CBP get ‘incomplete’ from Congress on stopping opioids in the mail

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Watchdog faults VA chief over handling of sex assault report

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up