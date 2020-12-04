CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
4 rescued, 6 missing after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 12:22 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that four people have been rescued and it is searching for six more who were on a boat that capsized west of Puerto Rico.

The Coast Guard said the boat capsized on Sunday in unclear circumstances while near Desecho Island in the Mona Passage.

A ferry en route to the Dominican Republic, the Kydon, reported spotting multiple people in the water and rescued two of them on Monday, it said.

Those aboard a recreational vessel, the Kiara, reported on Tuesday they had rescued two more.

The survivors, brought aboard the Coast Guard cutter Joseph Napier, were reportedly not wearing life jackets when rescued and showed signs of dehydration and sunburn.

The agency did not identify the survivors or their nationalities.

