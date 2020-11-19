THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Top health official: Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 8:18 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Top health official: Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

