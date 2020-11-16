CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel | National Zoo, other DC museums to close | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latin America News » Tanker truck carrying gas…

Tanker truck carrying gas explodes in Mexico, killing 13

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A double-tanker truck carrying liquified cooking gas lost control and flipped on a highway in western Mexico, caught fire and exploded, killing at least a dozen people in nearby vehicles Monday, authorities said.

The truck’s driver also apparently died. The other 12 victims apparently did not have time to attempt to escape and were found sitting in their vehicles, burned beyond recognition.

Photos of the scene distributed by prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit showed an SUV blown onto an adjacent hillside and parts of the tanker truck flung into a nearby field.

The prosecutor’s office said charred bodies littered the road and three burned-out vehicles.

Many such large double-trailer freight trucks have been involved in horrifying crashes in Mexico in recent years.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Space Force wants industry to provide garbage services

Senate Democrats introduce new bill to block Schedule F executive order

CISA joins fight in cyber attacks targeting veterans

Predictive analytics being used to spot missing, suspicious payments for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up