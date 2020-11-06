CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 10 million cases | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Puerto Rico to provide free virus testing at toll booths

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 2:19 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Health Department announced Friday that it will provide free rapid testing at toll booths across the island in a bid to slow down COVID-19 infections.

Officials said they aim to target people who could be asymptomatic and don’t know they are infected.

The testing will occur on weekends only and results will be ready in 15 minutes. If someone tests positive, health officials said they would initiate contact tracing and recommend the person isolate themselves.

The U.S. territory of 3.2 million people has reported more than 36,900 confirmed cases, more than 33,600 probable ones and more than 860 deaths.

