LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru president says he will leave office, won’t challenge removal vote by Congress.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 9, 2020, 9:33 PM
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru president says he will leave office, won’t challenge removal vote by Congress.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.