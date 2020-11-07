ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Latin America News » Pedro Pierluisi wins gubernatorial…

Pedro Pierluisi wins gubernatorial race in Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood New Progressive Party won a majority of votes to become the U.S. territory’s next governor, according to official preliminary results released late Saturday.

Pierluisi received nearly 33% of the votes with more than 406,800 ballots, compared with nearly 32%, or more than 389,800 votes, obtained by Carlos Delgado of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the current territorial status, with 100% of precincts reporting.

The results come four days after Puerto Rico held general elections, an unusual delay blamed on a record number of early and absentee votes that overwhelmed officials.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up