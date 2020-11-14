CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » Latin America News » Health official: Mexico has…

Health official: Mexico has registered more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 8:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Health official: Mexico has registered more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Impasse panel rewrites large portions of VA's contract with AFGE

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up