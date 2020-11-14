MEXICO CITY (AP) — Health official: Mexico has registered more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 14, 2020, 8:25 PM
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Health official: Mexico has registered more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.