Latin America News

Bus-truck collision on Sao Paulo highway leaves 40 dead

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:39 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A bus carrying employees of a textile company and a truck collided on a highway in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Wednesday, killing 40 people, according to firefighters.

Rescuers were working to help the wounded and passengers caught in the wreckage of the vehicles in the municipality of Taguaí, about 350 kilometers (217 miles) from the city of Sao Paulo, according to images aired on local television.

A police spokesperson told TV Globo that so far the death toll stood at 37 and Sao Paulo firefighters later said on their official Twitter account that 40 people had been killed.

