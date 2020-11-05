CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Brazilian police investigate online hacking of high court

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 5:40 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police opened an investigation into the hacking of computers at one of the country’s high courts on Thursday.

The head of Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice, Humberto Martins, said all sessions have been suspended until experts assure that they are safe from hacking. The court is meeting online since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martins said the attack took place on Tuesday, without offering more details.

Neither judges nor staffers of the court are using computers connected to its internet network because of the security risk.

Brazil’s Supreme Court and the country’s top electoral court said in separate statements on Thursday that they are beefing up their online security, though they haven’t been targeted.

