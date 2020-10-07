Rockslide in Guatemala kills 4, injures 10

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Guatemala said Wednesday that four people were killed and 10 injured after an enormous…

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Guatemala said Wednesday that four people were killed and 10 injured after an enormous rock loosened by days of rain fell from a hillside onto eight homes.

The rock fell on homes near Lake Atitlán late Tuesday, said David de León, the spokesman for Guatemala’s national disaster office.

De León said rescue workers were inspecting the damaged homes Wednesday to see if anyone was still trapped in the structures.

The rock that fell on homes in the town of San Marcos La Laguna is believed to weigh several tons. The victims found so far include a baby, and were all members of one family in one of the homes.

