Mexico rights agency says migrants held without light, water

The Associated Press

October 23, 2020, 5:35 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission said Friday that some migrants are being held at some government facilities without proper sanitary measures, with migrants with COVID-19 mixed in with some without symptoms.

The governmental commission said one facility in southern Chiapas state lacked enough face masks and hand gel, and said social distancing measures are not being followed.

It said some Central Americans are being held at another improvised facility that doesn’t have electrical service or running water.

There, 19 Hondurans who tested positive for coronavirus were being held in late October along with others, including women and children, who didn’t have symptoms.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute did not immediately respond to the allegations.

Central American migrants are frequently detained in Mexico when they try to reach the U.S. border.

