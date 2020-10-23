CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council gets virus updates | Va. sees COVID-19 cases surge. What about Northern Va.? | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latin America News » AP Week in Pictures,…

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

The Associated Press

October 23, 2020, 12:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oct. 16 – Oct. 22, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP visual journalist Victor Caivano in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up