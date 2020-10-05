CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
5.3-magnitude quake in open water shakes Caribbean islands

The Associated Press

October 7, 2020, 4:03 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck in open water Wednesday was felt in several Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred 42 miles (67 kilometers) east-southeast of Cruz Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands at a relatively shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers).

Erik Ackerson, spokesman for the Virgin Islands’ emergency management agency, told The Associated Press that no damage hasd been reported by midafternoon.

“It was a nice rolling shake,” he said.

The USGS notes that Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands are located between the North American and Caribbean plates, which have caused large earthquakes and deadly tsunamis.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

