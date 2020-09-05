CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC still worried about virus cases | Worries about virus spike during Labor Day weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latin America News » Tropical Storm Julio forms…

Tropical Storm Julio forms in Pacific off southwest Mexico

The Associated Press

September 5, 2020, 9:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julio formed Saturday in the Pacific off Mexico’s southwestern coast, and forecasters said it was expected to remain offshore and gain little strength over the next few days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late in the afternoon. Its center was about 130 miles (215 kilometers) south-southwest of the Mexican tourist town of Zihuatanejo and moving to the west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph).

The center said Julio was predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to Mexico’s coast and would likely dissipate by Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up