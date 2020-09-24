CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. schools can bring back fall sports next month | No big Labor Day spike in Prince George's Co. | Latest virus test results in the region
Rio’s Carnival parade plans suspended because of pandemic

The Associated Press

September 24, 2020, 8:50 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro on Thursday delayed its annual Carnival parade, saying the global spectacle cannot go ahead in February because of Brazil’s continued vulnerability to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jorge Castanheira, president of Rio’s League of Samba Schools, announced that the continued spread of the coronavirus has made it impossible to safely hold the traditional parades that are a cultural mainstay and, for many, a source of livelihood. No new date has been set, he said.

Rio’s City Hall has yet to announce a decision about the Carnival street parties that take place across the city. But its tourism promotion agency said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sept. 17 that without a coronavirus vaccine, it is uncertain when large public events can resume. A statement from the agency Thursday provided no further clarity on the fate of the Carnival street parties.

