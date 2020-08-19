CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
US deports 127 recovered coronavirus detainees to Guatemala

The Associated Press

August 19, 2020, 8:55 PM

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government said Wednesday that the Unites States has deported 127 detained migrants who had suffered from COVID-19 but recovered.

Previous U.S. deportation flights were criticized for deporting people with apparently active cases of the disease to Central America.

But Guatemala’s Immigration Institute said the migrants who arrived Wednesday aboard a deportation flight from Alexandria, Louisiana, had medical certificates saying they no longer had the virus.

Still, Guatemala announced that all would be housed at a hotel for a two-day observation period.

Since April 1, 4,392 Guatemalans have been deported from the United States and kept in preventative quarantine upon arrival.

