PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. National Hurricane Center says storm Marco has become a hurricane.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
August 23, 2020, 12:43 PM
