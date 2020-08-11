CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region ‘not out of the woods yet,' experts say | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latin America News » At least 13 reported…

At least 13 reported killed in bus crash outside Mexico City

The Associated Press

August 11, 2020, 1:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 13 people died early Tuesday when a bus overturned on a highway outside Mexico City, authorities said.

Federal Civil Defense Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente said via Twitter that 27 other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. T

he accident closed a major inbound route to the capital on the Toluca-Mexico highway west of the city through the morning rush hour. Puente said the bus was traveling from the Pacific resort of Acapulco to the northern city of Guadalajara.

The crash was under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up