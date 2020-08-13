LIMA, Peru (AP) — 13 people die in Peru disco stampede after police raid during pandemic lockdown, police say.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
August 23, 2020, 8:20 AM
