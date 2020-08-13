CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
13 people die in Peru disco stampede after police raid during pandemic lockdown, police say

The Associated Press

August 23, 2020, 8:20 AM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — 13 people die in Peru disco stampede after police raid during pandemic lockdown, police say.

