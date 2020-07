The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say gunmen burst into a drug rehab center and opened fire, killing 24 people…

Listen now to WTOP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say gunmen burst into a drug rehab center and opened fire, killing 24 people and wounding seven.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.