US officials seize $2M dumped in waters off Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

June 15, 2020, 4:06 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal officials said they seized more than $2 million that had been dumped in waters near the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico on Monday following a boat chase.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the money was found in bags likely thrown overboard by unidentified people who fled.

The incident occurred near the popular tourist island of Vieques, just east of Puerto Rico’s main island.

