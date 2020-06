PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — US deports former paramilitary leader Toto Constant to Haiti, where he faces murder, torture charges from…

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — US deports former paramilitary leader Toto Constant to Haiti, where he faces murder, torture charges from 1990s.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.