Home » Latin America News » Lawyer: fugitive businessman tied…

Lawyer: fugitive businessman tied to Venezuelan food program has been arrested on US warrant

The Associated Press

June 13, 2020, 8:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Lawyer: fugitive businessman tied to Venezuelan food program has been arrested on US warrant.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up