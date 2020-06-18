Ex-governor from northern Mexico pleads guilty in US court

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A former northern Mexico governor has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a United States federal…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A former northern Mexico governor has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a United States federal court.

Former Coahuila state Gov. Jorge Juan Torres López pleaded guilty in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to a statement from the U.S. Justice Department Wednesday.

The 66-year-old Torres was arrested in February 2019 in Puerto Vallarta. He had served as governor for much of 2011, taking the place of Gov. Humberto Moreira, who left the position to lead the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick said Torres admitted to financial transactions in the United States meant to hide bribes he received from contractors hired to build state highways. Coahuila borders Texas.

The U.S. confiscated a property in that country and fined Torres $500,000. He could face up to 20 years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing in September.

