Home » Latin America News » AT&T says it will…

AT&T says it will abandon Venezuela pay TV market amid US sanctions on must-carry network Globovision

The Associated Press

May 19, 2020, 8:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — AT&T says it will abandon Venezuela pay TV market amid US sanctions on must-carry network Globovision.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up