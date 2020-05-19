MIAMI (AP) — AT&T says it will abandon Venezuela pay TV market amid US sanctions on must-carry network Globovision.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
May 19, 2020, 8:46 AM
