4.2 quake hits southern Puerto Rico amid coronavirus curfew

The Associated Press

March 30, 2020, 2:16 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Puerto Rico at a shallow depth and was felt across the U.S. territory on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers near the southwest coastal town of Guanica. No damage was reported.

The quake hit during a monthlong curfew meant to curb the new coronavirus and it came nearly three months after a series of strong quakes near southwest Puerto Rico killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes.

