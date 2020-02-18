Home » Latin America News » Officials search for small…

Officials search for small plane that crashed near Dominica

The Associated Press

February 18, 2020, 1:33 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities on the French island of Guadeloupe said Tuesday that they were looking for the remains of a small plane that apparently crashed at sea near the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica over the weekend.

The Piper PA-28 was carrying four people, and crews have recovered only some personal belongings, according to a statement by the prefect’s office in Guadeloupe. The victims have not been identified.

The plane departed Dominica on Sunday night on a flight to nearby Guadeloupe.

A French oceanographic ship was helping with the search, officials said.

