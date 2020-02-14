A Week in Pictures – Latin America & Caribbean

FEB. 7-13, 2020 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers…

FEB. 7-13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.