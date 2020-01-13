Home » Latin America News » Volcano spews lava on…

Volcano spews lava on Galapagos island

The Associated Press

January 13, 2020, 12:45 PM

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A volcano on an uninhabited island in the Galapagos has begun erupting, spilling lava down its sides toward the sea.

Ecuador’s Galapagos National Park said the La Cumbre volcano on Fernandina island began erupting Sunday night.

The 1,476-meter (4,842-foot) volcano last erupted in mid-2018.

The island is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants and rats.

