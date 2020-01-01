Police: Couple dead in Puerto Rico catamaran fire from US

SAN JUAN (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico on Wednesday identified a couple they say died when their catamaran caught…

SAN JUAN (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico on Wednesday identified a couple they say died when their catamaran caught on fire at a marina in the island’s southwest region.

Police said the victims that died Tuesday night aboard their 42-foot catamaran named Miss Adventure from New Orleans, Louisiana were Gather and Ginna Tannehill. They were believed between 65 and 70 years old and from the U.S. mainland. A hometown was not immediately available.

Authorities said the fire began in the kitchen and that Gather Tanehill died from burns and his wife from smoke inhalation. They said the catamaran was docked at the Puerto Real Marina in Cabo Rojo.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.