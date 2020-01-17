Home » Latin America News » Actors die in fall…

Actors die in fall during rehearsal for Mexican TV show

The Associated Press

January 17, 2020, 12:07 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors fell from a bridge and died while rehearsing a scene on location for the Mexican TV series “Sin Miedo a la Verdad,” broadcaster Televisa said Friday.

Televisa said in a brief statement that Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera died Thursday night but did not give further details.

It said the production was in contact with Mexico City authorities and the Televisa family was in mourning.

“Our prayers are with the relatives of Jorge and Luis Gerardo, to whom we extend our most heartfelt condolences,” Televisa said.

“Sin Miedo a la Verdad,” or “No Fear of the Truth,” which centers on a young hacker who uses his skills to help victims of crime, corruption and other injustices, first aired in 2018.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News Latin America News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up