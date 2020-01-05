5.3 earthquake shakes southern Mexico, causes some damage

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico on Thursday night, causing some damage in part of…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico on Thursday night, causing some damage in part of the southern state of Oaxaca.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor occurred at 8:07 p.m. and was centered 3.6 miles (5.9 km) southwest of Santiago Ixtaltepec in Oaxaca. It struck at a depth of 16 miles (27 km).

The Oaxaca state civil defense agency said via Twitter that there was damage in the isthmus region, which is the eastern side of the state, but it did not offer specifics.

