Police: Jamaican female soccer player killed during fight

The Associated Press

November 1, 2019, 12:28 PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Authorities in Jamaica say a member of the women’s national soccer team has been stabbed to death.

Police said Friday that 20-year-old Tarania Clarke was killed during a fight with another woman over a cellphone. The stabbing occurred late Thursday in the capital of Kingston.

Officials say the unidentified woman has been detained.

Clarke was a midfielder for the Reggae Girlz.

