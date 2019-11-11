Home » Latin America News » Mexican official says Mexico…

Mexican official says Mexico has granted asylum to Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales

The Associated Press

November 11, 2019, 4:03 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican official says Mexico has granted asylum to Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latin America News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up