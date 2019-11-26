Home » Latin America News » Mexican army finds, burns…

Mexican army finds, burns 9 tons of marijuana in the north

The Associated Press

November 26, 2019, 4:52 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Be careful about getting downwind of this fire: The Mexican army says it found and burned almost nine tons of marijuana in the northern state of Durango.

The army said Tuesday that a ground patrol found the marijuana hung out to dry in Tepehuanes, which is a township in a drug-producing region known as the “Golden Triangle.” The find occurred Monday.

The army says it is stepping up efforts to find marijuana plantations in the area and detect the drug before it can be harvested.

