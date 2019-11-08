Home » Latin America News » Brazilian judge orders release…

Brazilian judge orders release of former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva from prison

The Associated Press

November 8, 2019, 2:26 PM

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian judge orders release of former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva from prison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latin America News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up