Thousands mourn Mexican singer José José at homage

The Associated Press

October 9, 2019, 12:01 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of Mexico City residents have lined the sides of major boulevards to catch a glimpse of the hearse carrying the ashes of singer José José.

They tossed flowers and waved to the passing vehicle as it made its way to the Palace of Fine Arts.

A tribute to the Mexico City-born singer will be held there, before his ashes are taken to the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe and then to the neighborhood where he was born.

José José died Sept. 28 in South Florida at age 71. His relatives had disagreed over where his remains would be laid to rest.

His body was cremated in Miami, and it was agreed that half the ashes would remain there and the other half would be brought to Mexico.

