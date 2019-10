The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say 8 died in gunbattles in Culiacan after attempt to arrest Sinaloa cartel leader’s…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say 8 died in gunbattles in Culiacan after attempt to arrest Sinaloa cartel leader’s son.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.