Failed mission raises doubts about Mexican security strategy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A sloppy operation that failed to nab Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s son followed by days of changing explanations has revealed not so much that Mexico has a failing security strategy, but no real strategy at all, experts say.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his security Cabinet have defined their strategy thus far by stating what it is not, according to experts, saying that Mexico is no longer waging a war on drugs or seeking to capture or kill cartel kingpins.

But these words were apparently contradicted by the Oct. 17 mission to capture Ovidio Guzmán, which aimed to nab a cartel figure and unleashed violence that made Culiacan look like a war zone.

When asked to define what his strategy is, López Obrador responds with philosophies more than strategies.

